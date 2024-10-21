Court docs detail ‘torture’ of Elijah Vue as mother, caretaker face more charges

MANITOWOC, Wisc. (Scripps News Green Bay/Court TV) — A Wisconsin mother and her boyfriend are facing additional charges after the body of 3-year-old Elijah Vue was found last month.

On Friday, Katrina Baur was granted a $400,000 cash bond and Jesse Vang was granted a $500,000 cash bond at their first hearing since the new charges were announced. They’re due back in court Monday for an initial appearance.

Baur is now facing charges of chronic neglect of a child resulting in death, neglecting a child and resisting or obstructing an officer. Vang is charged with physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death, hiding a corpse and resisting or obstructing an officer, according to court documents obtained by Scripps News Green Bay.

Baur and Vang were previously arrested on multiple charges, including child neglect, after Vue was reported missing in February. At a probable cause hearing in April, investigators testified that Baur had sent Vue to stay with Vang because of “behavioral issues.”

His remains were found last month on private property by a hunter.

In a criminal complaint against Baur and Vang, investigators detailed several incidents of neglect and abuse. As well as a healing skull fracture that dates back to the time of his death.

A child abuse pediatrician noted that “the history provided by caregivers to law enforcement and messages to each other is consistent with torture.”

Baur faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted, and Vang could get life in prison.