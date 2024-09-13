Victim to Verdict Season 2 Banner

Remains of Elijah Vue found on private property

Posted at 5:49 PM, September 13, 2024
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (Court TV) — Investigators have confirmed that remains found on a private property in Wisconsin are those of Elijah Vue, a toddler missing since February.

photo of Elijah Vue

Elijah Vue was reported missing on Feb. 20, 2024. (NamUs)

Vue, 3, was reported missing on Feb. 20 from his home in Two Rivers. His mother, Katrina Baur, told police that her son was staying with her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, who was trying to correct the child’s behavior. Both were charged with child neglect.

Friday afternoon, officials with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference where they confirmed the remains had been identified as belonging to Vue.

On Sunday, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office said it was “actively investigating” after a deer hunter found human skeletal remains on private property. Investigators said they were unable to give any specific information about the race, sex, or age of the remains, but noted they were “fully aware of the ongoing case of missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue.”

At a probable cause hearing in April, Investigators testified that Baur had sent Vue to stay with Vang because of “behavioral issues.” Baur is due in court on Oct. 22 for a status conference. Vang has a status conference on Sept. 27.

More In:

Related Stories

Elijah Vue

Police: Remains Found on Private Property By Hunter ID’d as Elijah Vue

Investigators have confirmed that remains found on a private property in Wisconsin are those of Elijah Vue, a toddler missing since February. More

photos of elijah vue, kristina baur and jesse vang

Human Remains Found Near Elijah Vue’s Previous Home

Investigators are testing remains found by a hunter on private property to determine whether they belong to missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue. More

Elijah Vue, Mother in orange jumpsuit, boyfriend of Elijah's mother, Guest

‘She Knows What Happened:’ Elijah Vue’s Father Wants Answers

Elijah Vue has been missing since February 20, and both his mother, Katrina Baur, and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, are facing neglect charges. More

TRENDING

man smiles
woman leaves court
Side by side image of Julie Grant interviewing David Smith

LATEST NEWS

Photo of Elijah Vue
Sean Higgins and a judge are shown on a zoom screen in court
A man is seen running out of a door

SCRIPPS NEWS