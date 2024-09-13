Remains of Elijah Vue found on private property

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (Court TV) — Investigators have confirmed that remains found on a private property in Wisconsin are those of Elijah Vue, a toddler missing since February.

Vue, 3, was reported missing on Feb. 20 from his home in Two Rivers. His mother, Katrina Baur, told police that her son was staying with her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, who was trying to correct the child’s behavior. Both were charged with child neglect.

Friday afternoon, officials with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference where they confirmed the remains had been identified as belonging to Vue.

On Sunday, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office said it was “actively investigating” after a deer hunter found human skeletal remains on private property. Investigators said they were unable to give any specific information about the race, sex, or age of the remains, but noted they were “fully aware of the ongoing case of missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue.”

At a probable cause hearing in April, Investigators testified that Baur had sent Vue to stay with Vang because of “behavioral issues.” Baur is due in court on Oct. 22 for a status conference. Vang has a status conference on Sept. 27.