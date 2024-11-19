Jesse Vang Pleads Not Guilty in Connection to Elijah Vue's death

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jesse Vang pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to 3-year-old Elijah Vue's death. Vue went missing on Feb. 20, 2024. Vang and Vue's mother, Katrina Baur, are facing charges. Vue's remains were found on private property in Sept. (11/18/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?