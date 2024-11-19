Jesse Vang Pleads Not Guilty in Connection to Elijah Vue's death

Jesse Vang pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to 3-year-old Elijah Vue's death. Vue went missing on Feb. 20, 2024. Vang and Vue's mother, Katrina Baur, are facing charges. Vue's remains were found on private property in Sept. (11/18/24) MORE

