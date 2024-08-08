Father of missing boy Elijah Vue says Katrina Baur ‘has the answer’

MANITOWOC, Wisc. (Scripps News Green Bay/Court TV) — The mother of a missing Wisconsin boy was back in court Wednesday seeking a lower bond and the ability to see her other children.

Katrina Baur appeared in Manitowoc County court over Zoom. Her new attorney, Amber Gratz, requested a signature bond, or bond lowered from $15,000 to $5,000.

Gratz took over Baur’s case after her previous attorney, Ann Larson, filed a motion to withdraw over a conflict of interest.

Baur is the mother of three year-old Elijah Vue, who was reported missing in February.

She faces charges of chronic child neglect and obstructing an officer, but has not been charged in Elijah’s disappearance. Baur previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Baur’s boyfriend, Jesse Vang, is set to stand trial on a charge of child neglect. At a probable cause hearing in April, investigators testified that Baur requested Vang’s help with Elijah’s behavioral issues, including discipline and “punishment.” Elijah disappeared while staying with Vang.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Elijah’s father, Jimmy Vue, addressed the court opposing Baur’s motion to reduce bond. Jimmy said, “I would like to ask you to deny bail based on the fact that my son is still missing…We need answers and I think Katrina Baur has the answer.”

Judge Robert Dewane denied a bond reduction. But he did modify a condition barring Baur from contact with children under the age of 18, allowing supervised contact with her children only.

“In this case, supervised contact would have to be arranged or it wouldn’t be allowed,” said Dewane.

Baur is due back in court October 22 for a status conference.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Green Bay, an E.W. Scripps Company.