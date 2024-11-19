Jesse Vang pleads not guilty to charges related to Elijah Vue’ death

Posted at 7:26 PM, November 18, 2024
MANITOWOC (Scripps News Green Bay) — Jesse Vang, Elijah Vue‘s caretaker, pleaded not guilty to three felony counts including hiding a corpse, and one misdemeanor.

Jesse Vang appears in court via Zoom (Scripps News Green Bay via Manitowoc County Courthouse)

The charges stem from the death of three-year-old Vue, the boy who went missing from Two Rivers in February. Vang was the one to report Vue missing, according to police.

Investigators confirmed in September that remains found on a private property in Wisconsin were those of Elijah Vue.

Vang appeared via Zoom for his arraignment Monday at the Manitowoc County courthouse.

Manitowoc District Attorney Jaclyn LaBre said the state will have an offer to resolve Vang’s case to his attorney by February 7, 2025.

RELATED | Katrina Baur pleads not guilty in the death of Elijah Vue

Vang is scheduled for a scheduling conference at the Manitowoc County courthouse on March 13, 2025.

Elijah Vue’s mother, and Vang’s partner Katrina Baur is also being charged with two felonies, including chronic neglect of a child (consequence is death, and two misdemeanors.

Baur’s case will reopen for a scheduling conference on February 12, 2025.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Green Bay, an E.W. Scripps Company. 

