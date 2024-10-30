Katrina Baur pleads not guilty in the death of Elijah Vue

Last month, Elijah’s remains were found on private property in the town of Two Rivers.

Elijah was first reported missing by Baur’s boyfriend, Jesse Vang, on Feb. 20. Elijah was three years old at the time.

Searches for Elijah ensued in Manitowoc County, northeast Wisconsin, and across the state for months.

A month after Elijah’s remains were found, both Baur and Vang were charged in relation to the toddler’s death.

In court Wednesday, Baur was granted a modification to see her daughter as long as it is approved by Child in Need of Protection and/or Services (CHIPS).

The judge also set a Dec. 20 deadline for an offer to resolve the case. Baur is due back in court in Feb.

Vang’s next court appearance is on Nov. 6

