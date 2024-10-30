Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Katrina Baur pleads not guilty in the death of Elijah Vue

Posted at 1:22 PM, October 30, 2024
Scripps News Green Bay Scripps News Green Bay

MANITOWOC (Scripps News Green Bay) — The mother of Elijah Vue has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to her son’s death.

Katrina Baur appeared over Zoom from the Manitowoc County Jail on Wednesday. Her defense attorney entered the not guilty plea to two felony charges and two misdemeanors.

katrina baur appears in court

Katrina Baur appears in court Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (Court TV)

Last month, Elijah’s remains were found on private property in the town of Two Rivers.

Elijah was first reported missing by Baur’s boyfriend, Jesse Vang, on Feb. 20. Elijah was three years old at the time.

Searches for Elijah ensued in Manitowoc County, northeast Wisconsin, and across the state for months.

A month after Elijah’s remains were found, both Baur and Vang were charged in relation to the toddler’s death.

In court Wednesday, Baur was granted a modification to see her daughter as long as it is approved by Child in Need of Protection and/or Services (CHIPS).

The judge also set a Dec. 20 deadline for an offer to resolve the case. Baur is due back in court in Feb.

Vang’s next court appearance is on Nov. 6

This story was originally published by Scripps News Green Bay, an E.W. Scripps Company.

