Details of child neglect revealed in Elijah Vue case

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wisc. (Scripps News Green Bay/Court TV) — Authorities are searching for a missing 3-year-old Wisconsin boy whose mother is facing charges.

Elijah Vue was reported missing Feb. 20 from a home in Two Rivers. His mother, Katrina Baur, is facing one count of child neglect and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. Her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, is also charged with child neglect.

photo of elijah vue

FILE – Elijah Vue (NamUs)

Baur and Vang told investigators the boy was staying with Vang while he was trying to correct the child’s bad behaviors. Baur told investigators that Vang was the enforcer of the rules in their relationship and she wanted him to teach her son how to be a man, according to police.

Vang told police Elijah was afraid of him, and he was disciplined using “time outs,” including being forced to stand for 1-3 hours and requiring him to pray. Vang also made Elijah take a cold shower for dirtying his diaper and regularly threatened him with cold water for not complying with orders, according to the complaint.

When Elijah was reported missing, Vang told police he fell asleep while watching the boy at an apartment in Two Rivers. When Vang woke up, according to police, the boy was gone.

Neither Baur nor Vang admitted to having anything to do with Elijah’s disappearance in the complaint.

The FBI is offering $15,000 for any information that could lead to finding Elijah.

