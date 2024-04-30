Katrina Baur, mother of 3-year-old Elijah Vue, denied bond reduction

Posted at 1:15 PM, April 30, 2024 and last updated 12:45 PM, April 30, 2024
MANITOWOC, Wis. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin judge denied the mother of missing three-year-old boy Elijah Vue a reduction in bond.

Katrina Baur appeared in Manitowoc County court via Zoom Tuesday with her lawyer, who said Baur is unable to afford the $15,000 cash bond under which she is currently being held in jail.

Judge Robert Dewane denied Baur’s request for a signature bond, which would not require her to post any cash.

Dewane concluded Baur was a flight risk because she has no ties to Manitowoc County, the county from which her son, Elijah, went missing while he was staying with Baur’s boyfriend and codefendant, Jesse Vang. Dewane also cited Baur’s history of not showing up for hearings in prior unrelated cases.

Baur’s lawyer, Ann Larson, tried to spin Baur’s record in other cases as largely cooperative except for a couple of no-shows. Larson told the judge Baur would reside in an undisclosed location in Manitowoc and comply with daily check-ins at the Manitowoc County jail if granted a signature bond.

Dewane noted it was difficult to manage this case like he would any other because Elijah is still missing and suggested there was no way to guarantee Baur’s safety if she were released.

“For anyone to think she could go anywhere in this county and not be followed by somebody — I don’t think you’re living in reality. At that point, there’s no control over what might happen,” Dewane said. “The reality is there too much at stake here. There are too many unanswered questions.”

Orson Vue, Elijah’s uncle, testified over Zoom with his camera off. He opposed the motion, saying that Baur should remain in custody until they find out where Elijah is and what happened to him. “She is the main reason for all this,” Orson said. “She allowed him to suffer abuse and neglect.”

Prosecutor Jacalyn Labre opposed the motion, saying Baur’s proposed location was “not a stable address” considering “the seriousness of the case.”

Also in Tuesday’s hearing, Baur’s lawyer withdrew a request to amend a no-contact order for Baur with an unidentified minor. The attorney said she would refile it.

Baur’s next status hearing was scheduled for May 28.

