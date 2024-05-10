Pro cyclist’s parents file lawsuit against Kaitlin Armstrong

AUSTIN, Texas (Court TV) — The parents of pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kaitlin Armstrong, six months after she was convicted of murdering their daughter.

Karen and Eric Wilson, acting as the representative of their late daughter’s estate, filed the lawsuit this week in Texas and are seeking at least $1 million, but ask that a jury “determine the full value and extent of damages.”

READ MORE | TX v. Kaitlin Armstrong: Love Triangle Murder Trial

A jury convicted Armstrong in Nov. 2023 for the May 2022 murder. Mo, 25, was staying at a friend’s house when she was shot and killed shortly after returning from a day out with fellow pro cyclist Colin Strickland. Armstrong, who had been in a relationship with Strickland, was accused of murdering the victim in a jealous rage.

The lawsuit outlines Armstrong’s attempt to flee following the murder: she first flew to New York City before continuing on to Costa Rica, where she was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in June 2022.

WATCH | Mo’s Mom: ‘When You Shot Moriah in the Heart, You Shot Me in My Heart’

In asking for more than $1 million, Karen and Eric outlined not only funeral and burial expenses, financial losses and mental anguish, but also the loss “representing the positive benefits flowing from the love, comfort, companionship and society” they lost when their daughter was killed.

The same jury that found her guilty sentenced Armstrong to 90 years in prison.