Pro cyclist’s parents file lawsuit against Kaitlin Armstrong

Posted at 3:13 PM, May 10, 2024
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

AUSTIN, Texas (Court TV) — The parents of pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kaitlin Armstrong, six months after she was convicted of murdering their daughter.

Kaitlin Armstrong leaves the courtroom after receiving a sentence of 90 years for the murder of Anna Moriah Wilson at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Armstrong was found guilty of killing Anna Moriah Wilson in May 2022 and sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Kaitlin Armstrong leaves the courtroom after receiving a sentence of 90 years for the murder of Anna Moriah Wilson at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Armstrong was found guilty of killing Anna Moriah Wilson in May 2022 and sentenced to 90 years in prison. (Pool)

Karen and Eric Wilson, acting as the representative of their late daughter’s estate, filed the lawsuit this week in Texas and are seeking at least $1 million, but ask that a jury “determine the full value and extent of damages.”

READ MORE | TX v. Kaitlin Armstrong: Love Triangle Murder Trial

A jury convicted Armstrong in Nov. 2023 for the May 2022 murder. Mo, 25, was staying at a friend’s house when she was shot and killed shortly after returning from a day out with fellow pro cyclist Colin Strickland. Armstrong, who had been in a relationship with Strickland, was accused of murdering the victim in a jealous rage.

The lawsuit outlines Armstrong’s attempt to flee following the murder: she first flew to New York City before continuing on to Costa Rica, where she was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in June 2022.

WATCH | Mo’s Mom: ‘When You Shot Moriah in the Heart, You Shot Me in My Heart’

In asking for more than $1 million, Karen and Eric outlined not only funeral and burial expenses, financial losses and mental anguish, but also the loss “representing the positive benefits flowing from the love, comfort, companionship and society”  they lost when their daughter was killed.

The same jury that found her guilty sentenced Armstrong to 90 years in prison.

 

Kaitlin Armstrong leaves the courtroom after receiving a sentence of 90 years for the murder of Anna Moriah Wilson at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Armstrong was found guilty of killing Anna Moriah Wilson in May 2022 and sentenced to 90 years in prison.
Kaitlin Armstrong leaves the courtroom after receiving a sentence of 90 years for the murder of Anna Moriah Wilson at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Armstrong was found guilty of killing Anna Moriah Wilson in May 2022 and sentenced to 90 years in prison. (Pool)
  • Kaitlin Armstrong leaves the courtroom after receiving a sentence of 90 years for the murder of Anna Moriah Wilson at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Armstrong was found guilty of killing Anna Moriah Wilson in May 2022 and sentenced to 90 years in prison.
  • Parents of Anna Moriah Wilson, Karen Wilson and Eric Wilson, embrace Caitlin Cash, friend of Anna Moriah Wilso, following the sentencing portion of Kaitlin Armstrong's murder trial at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Armstrong was found guilty of killing Anna Moriah Wilson in May 2022 and sentenced to 90 years in prison.
  • Karen Wilson Testifies
  • Karen Wilson, mother of Anna Moriah Wilson, grips the shoulder of her husband, Eric Wilson, during the sentencing portion of Kaitlin Armstrong's murder trial at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Armstrong was found guilty of killing Anna Moriah Wilson in May 2022 and sentenced to 90 years in prison.
  • Anna Moriah Wilson's father speaks at a news conference
  • Anna Moriah Wilson's parents stand outside of court
  • Anna Moriah Wilson's parents embrace outside of the courthouse

More In:

Related Stories

Kaitlin Armstrong leaves the courtroom after receiving a sentence of 90 years for the murder of Anna Moriah Wilson at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Armstrong was found guilty of killing Anna Moriah Wilson in May 2022 and sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Kaitlin Armstrong was pregnant when she was arrested, attorney reveals

Kaitlin Armstrong's attorneys said they had new evidence about an expert witness' qualifications and Armstrong's pregnancies. More

Mo Wilson's dad addresses the press.

Mo Wilson’s Dad: ‘There really are no winners here’

Mo Wilson's father and Travis County District Attorney José Garza addressed the press after Kaitlin Armstrong was sentenced. More

Mo Wilson's mother.

Mo’s Mom: ‘When you shot Moriah in the heart, you shot me in my heart’

Karen Wilson spoke directly to her daughter's killer, telling Kaitlin Armstrong that her actions were selfish and cowardly. More

TRENDING

Tammy Daybell's sister testifies.
Julie Grant with a picture of Harmony Montgomery on the monitor.
booking photo of Dr. Connor Fitzgerald Bowman
Tools on a garage floor.

LATEST NEWS

chad daybell mugshot
Kaitlin Armstrong leaves the courtroom after receiving a sentence of 90 years for the murder of Anna Moriah Wilson at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Armstrong was found guilty of killing Anna Moriah Wilson in May 2022 and sentenced to 90 years in prison.
melody johnson appears in court

SCRIPPS NEWS