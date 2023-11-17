Mo's Mom: 'When you shot Moriah in the heart, you shot me in my heart'

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Karen Wilson spoke directly to her daughter's killer, telling Kaitlin Armstrong at her sentencing that she hates what she did to her "beautiful daughter" Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, and called Armstrong's actions selfish and cowardly. (11/17/23) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?