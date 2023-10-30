TX v. Kaitlin Armstrong: Love Triangle Murder Trial

Posted at 7:24 PM, October 30, 2023 and last updated 9:58 PM, October 30, 2023

BY KATIE McLAUGHLIN

AUSTIN, Texas (Court TV) — Twelve jurors and two alternates were seated on Monday in the case of a yoga instructor accused of gunning down an elite cyclist while in the throes of a jealous rage. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Katitin Armstrong is pictured (left) before capture and (right) after. (U.S. Marshals, Harris County Jail)

Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the May 11, 2022, shooting death of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, 25. Armstrong was allegedly furious that her boyfriend, professional cyclist Colin Strickland, had secretly gone out on a date with Wilson.

A 43-day manhunt for Armstrong ensued when she skipped town after being questioned — and released — by police about why her 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee was caught on surveillance video near the scene of the murder. Police didn’t have enough evidence to make an arrest, but Armstrong proceeded to sell her vehicle and hop on a plane. She went from Austin to Houston to New York and eventually landed in Costa Rica.

Armstrong was captured in Costa Rica in July 2022. She had apparently undergone plastic surgery and dyed her hair. She was lying low at a hostel and had been using her sister’s passport. Armstrong was extradited to the U.S., where she pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. Bail was set at $3.5 million and she has remained in custody ever since.

a woman runs on video

Kaitlin Armstrong is seen on video running away from officers in an escape attempt on Oct. 11, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Court TV)

In addition to the murder charge, Armstrong faces a felony charge of escape causing bodily injury after she tried to escape from guards while at a doctor’s appointment in Austin on October 11. According to an affidavit, she took off while exiting the doctor’s office and made it about a mile on foot before being apprehended. Police believe the escape attempt was premeditated. They say Armstrong spent months “exercising vigorously,” she complained of an injury that required visiting a doctor outside prison walls, and the medical request ensured she would not be wearing leg restraints at her appointment.

On the Monday before her trial began, Judge Kennedy ruled that evidence in Armstrong’s alleged attempted escape would be allowed during her murder trial.

Mo Wilson family photo

This photo provided by Matt Wilson shows his sister, pro-cyclist Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson. Mo Wilson was killed May 11, 2022. (Matt Wilson)

At the time of her death, Wilson was in Austin to compete in the 150-mile “Gravel Locos” bicycle race. Wilson, whose career was just taking off, had just reached top levels in both gravel and mountain biking in the U.S.

Investigators believe Wilson had unknowingly gotten caught up in a love triangle. She had dated Strickland during a brief period of time when he and Armstrong were on a break. Armstrong and Strickland reconciled soon after, but according to an arrest affidavit, Armstrong became furious when she found out about the romance.

Court TV cameras are permitted in the courtroom for opening statements, closing arguments, and the verdict.

 


