Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial: Judge May Hold Troconis in Contempt

The State was handed a note that said Troconis had access to the sealed custody evaluation report detailing Fotis and Jennifer Dulos' petition for divorce including details about their 5 children. (2/19/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Fotis Dulos' driveway.

Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial: Judge May Hold Troconis in Contempt

In disturbing audio, the narrator on the alleged murder video taunts his victims and calls himself a serial killer.

Alaska Memory Card Murders: Video Narrator Calls Himself Serial Killer

Newly obtained court documents indicate that police investigated at least two other suspects in the murder of Jared Bridegan.

Two Unknown Suspects Have Not Been Charged in Jared Bridegan’s Murder

James Crumbley wants jurors from a different county to decide his involuntary manslaughter case.

James Crumbley Wants Jury From Another County

The jury saw footage of Adam's interaction with authorities asking about Harmony's whereabouts.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Day 8 Recap

The jury saw more video of a police interview where Michelle Troconis changes her story.

Jury Sees Police Interview Where Michelle Troconis Changes Story

Brian Steven Smith is accused of murdering two Alaska native women.

Alaska Memory Card Murders: "In My Movies, Everyone Dies"

Adam Montgomery is seen in bodycamera video played in a monitor

Adam Montgomery Seen Refusing to Help Police on Bodycam

defense attorney questions witness

Witness Testifies to Kayla Montgomery's Bruises at Shelter

Jason Meade in court as mistrial is declared.

Shot in the Back Murder Trial: Judge Declares Mistrial

travis beach testifies

Travis Beach Testifies to Renting U-Haul for Adam Montgomery

Chrystul Kizer has been charged with bail jumping.

Chrystul Kizer Charged with Bail Jumping After Arrest

MORE VIDEOS