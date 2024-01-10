CT v. Michelle Troconis: Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial

STAMFORD, Conn. (Court TV) — Opening statements are scheduled to begin Thursday for a Connecticut woman accused of helping her boyfriend murder his estranged wife.

Michelle Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the murder of Jennifer Dulos, whose body has never been found.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, was reported missing on May 24, 2019, and police investigating her case immediately noticed blood evidence at her home. Her vehicle was found abandoned on a road near a park. Nobody was inside it, but the running lights were left on and the vehicle’s transmission was in reverse. Blood spatter was noted on the passenger side of the vehicle.

In court documents, investigators say that evidence shows that Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, went to Jennifer’s home after she dropped their children off in the morning and then killed her, tied her in zip ties and put her into her own vehicle and attempted to clean the scene before driving away with her body.

While Jennifer’s body has never been found, a probate judge formally declared her dead in 2023, according to multiple reports.

Fotis was living with his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, when Jennifer disappeared. Court documents obtained by

Court TV say that investigators were able to track the couple’s movements on surveillance video on the evening of May 24 driving to several trash receptacles and tossing multiple black-colored garbage bags. After retrieving the bags, officers found items ranging from gloves and a poncho to a mop handle, towels and gloves. Both Fotis and Jennifer Dulos’ DNA was on the items, and one item had Troconis’ DNA on it as well.

Detectives said that Troconis changed details of her story multiple times, though the first time she was interviewed by police she gave information that matched, nearly verbatim, an “Alibi Script” that was found while executing a search warrant. The handwritten notes outlined Fotis and Troconis’ movements by the hour on May 24 and 25.

Fotis had been charged with murder and kidnapping for his estranged wife’s death. After posting a bond he was released from jail and took his own life at his home. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges before his death.

