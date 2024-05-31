Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial: Michelle Troconis Speaks

Michelle Troconis speaks before sentencing saying, "I found out things before and during trial about a man, Fotis Dulo, I thought I knew and loved. I deeply regret ever being in a relationship with Fotis Dulo." (5/31/24)   MORE

After being convicted in March of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the murder of Jennifer Dulos, Michelle Troconis was sentenced Friday.

A jury deliberated before returning a verdict for Jesse Alvarez, who's accused in the 2021 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's new fiancé.

Jesse Alvarez took the stand and told jurors that undiagnosed autism played a part in his obsession with ex-girlfriend.

Jury deliberations began on Tuesday in the Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial.

Jesse Milton Alvarez's apparent obsession with ex-girlfriend Amy Gembara led to him killing her fiancé.

