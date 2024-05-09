Analyst: Chad Daybell's Shovel Tested Positive for Tylee Ryan's Remains

- Watch Live
DNA analyst Katherine Dace testified about 18 tools found in Chad Daybell's garage. Four were significant to the murder investigation. One was a blood stained pickaxe. The other was a shovel that tested positive for Tylee Ryan's remains. (5/9/24) MORE
