Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Chad Daybell's attorney, John Prior, emphasized that having alternative religious beliefs does not equate to conspiracy and that his was a plan "not to kill folks, but to gather." (5/29/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?