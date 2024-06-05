Juror Speaks to Court TV About Daybell Trial and Death Penalty Verdict

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
A juror, being referred to as Tracie, joins Michael Ayala to speak about the Chad Daybell conviction and the jurors' decision to recommend the death penalty in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial. (6/4/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?