Juror Speaks to Court TV About Daybell Trial and Death Penalty Verdict

A juror, being referred to as Tracie, joins Michael Ayala to speak about the Chad Daybell conviction and the jurors' decision to recommend the death penalty in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial. (6/4/24)   MORE

Man Seen in Cemetery Where Karen Swift's Body Was Found

Juror #12 Opens Up to Court TV About Daybell Trial

Karen Swift Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

State Rests in Karen Swift Murder Trial, Judgement of Acquittal Denied

Daybell Prosecutor: This Case Was Stranger Than Fiction

Sentencing | ID v. Chad Daybell: Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial

Jury Recommends Death Penalty for Chad Daybell

After being convicted of murder in the deaths of Tammy Daybell, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Chad Daybell is in the sentencing phase of his trial. The jury is deliberating whether he'll get the death penalty or a life sentence. 

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 33 Recap

Testimony continues in the Karen Swift Murder Trial. Jennifer Lamb, Karen's neighbor, said she remembered seeing Karen's car at the end of a road and texting Karen, asking if

Karen Swift Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

'Hole in My Heart': Chad Daybell Hears Emotional Victim Impact Statements

Verdict | NJ v. Gregor: Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial

