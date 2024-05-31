Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 32 Recap

- Watch Live
A jury convicted Chad Daybell on charges he killed his first wife, Tammy Daybell, and the two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell. The penalty phase starts tomorrow. (5/30/24) MORE
