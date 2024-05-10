CTV Podcast: Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Zulema Pastenes Testifies

The bizarre web of death that surrounds Lori and Chad Daybell continues to unfold in an Idaho courtroom as Chad stands trial for three murders: two of Lori’s children along with Chad’s previous wife. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features testimony from May 7, 2024 as another member of Chad and Lori’s inner circle outlines the teachings of the self-proclaimed doomsday prophet. Hear the firsthand account of Zulema Pastenes, the widow of Lori’s brother Alex Cox, as prosecutors build their case against Chad Daybell.

For more on the case against Chad Daybell, Click Here.