PODCAST: A former ballerina becomes caught up in a whirlwind romance that ends with her shooting her estranged husband. Ashley Benefield claims she shot Doug Benefield in self-defense, but prosecutors say that this fatal shooting was murder. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the final motion hearing from 7/16/2024 before Benefield faces a jury.

