PODCAST: Ashley Benefield, a former ballerina, is standing trial for the fatal shooting of her husband during a child custody battle. She claims self-defense, while prosecutors argue it was premeditated murder. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features opening statements from The ‘Black Swan’ Murder Trial from 7/23/2024. Hear both sides present their cases to the jury, who must decide if the shooting was in self-defense or cold blood.

For more on the “Black Swan” Murder Trial, Click Here.