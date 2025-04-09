Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot targeting police officer, teen

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Court TV) — A New Jersey woman is accused of plotting a murder-for-hire targeting a Philadelphia police officer and his teenage daughter.

Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Prosecutors announced Diiorio’s arrest, saying that she had tried to hire a confidential informant to kill her ex-boyfriend and his 19-year-old daughter. Prosecutors withheld the name of the alleged intended victim but said that he was a 53-year-old officer with the Philadelphia Police Department. Diiorio was arrested after allegedly giving the informant $500 cash after promising to pay a total of $12,000 for the murders of both victims.

According to court documents obtained by WCAU, the informant, who met Diiorio via dating app Tinder, told police that she had been “adamant about killing her ex-boyfriend.” The couple had broken up on March 6, the alleged target told police.

Diiorio is expected to appear in court on Friday for a detention hearing, CBS News reported.