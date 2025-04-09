interview with a killer season 2 banner

Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot targeting police officer, teen

Posted at 4:27 PM, April 9, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Court TV) — A New Jersey woman is accused of plotting a murder-for-hire targeting a Philadelphia police officer and his teenage daughter.

Jaclyn Diiorio

Jaclyn Diiorio is charged with plotting a murder-for-hire of a police officer and his daughter. (Camden County Prosecutor’s Office)

Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Prosecutors announced Diiorio’s arrest, saying that she had tried to hire a confidential informant to kill her ex-boyfriend and his 19-year-old daughter. Prosecutors withheld the name of the alleged intended victim but said that he was a 53-year-old officer with the Philadelphia Police Department. Diiorio was arrested after allegedly giving the informant $500 cash after promising to pay a total of $12,000 for the murders of both victims.

According to court documents obtained by WCAU, the informant, who met Diiorio via dating app Tinder, told police that she had been “adamant about killing her ex-boyfriend.” The couple had broken up on March 6, the alleged target told police.

Diiorio is expected to appear in court on Friday for a detention hearing, CBS News reported.

More In:

Related Stories

witness on the stand in a pink blazer, black v-neck
play button

Lori: Did You Know That I Didn’t Know My Husband Was on Dating Sites?

Lori Daybell asked Nancy Jo Hancock if she knew Lori didn't know Charles Vallow was on dating sites. Hancock said Charles thought Lori was having... More

woman in a pink blazer is questioned by another woman as a judge looks on.
play button

Lori Daybell: Did You Talk About Me? Witness: ‘Don’t Flatter Yourself’

Nancy Jo Hancock was reportedly the last person to see Charles Vallow alive. Lori Daybell grilled her about the relationship. More

wide shot of court
play button

Lori Daybell Becomes Frustrated While Cross-Examining Detective

Detective Daniel Coons told Lori Daybell that evidence showed Charles Vallow was shot twice, and that there was only one shooter, Alex Cox. More

TOP STORIES

booking photo of Jaclyn Diiorio
bryan kohberger appears in court