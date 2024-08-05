Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Katrina Baur's Lawyer Motions to Withdraw From Case

Katrina Baur's attorney, Ann Larson, motions to withdraw from Baur's case, saying she recently discovered a conflict of interest. Baur has been charged with child neglect, but has not been charged in the disappearance of Elijah Vue. (8/5/24)   MORE

Owen Shover and Aranda Briones.

Two Brothers Arrested in Connection to High School Classmate's Death

Crystal Sorey walks down a path marked

Report: Crystal Sorey Joins Search for Harmony Montgomery

Elijah Vue

Casey Anthony Judge Weighs in on Elijah Vue Case

photos of caleb harris

DNA Analysis Confirms Remains Are Caleb Harris

Two adults believed to have abducted a toddler from Washington have been taken into custody after an international manhunt ended with the child found safely.

Missing Toddler, Seraya Aung Harmon, Found Safe in Mexico

Daniel Muir is seen speaking

Son of Ex-NFL Player Daniel Muir Found, Parents Arrested

Indiana Police are searching for the son of a former NFL player, Daniel Muir. Daniel's son, Bryson Muir, who was last seen on June 16. Police say Daniel, is not cooperating and is at the center of abuse allegations made by Bryson's grandmother.

Ex-NFL Player Daniel Muir's Son, Bryson Muir, Missing

A plea hearing has been scheduled for Katrina Baur, the mother of missing toddler Elijah Vue. Vue was three years old when he went missing on Feb. 18, 2024. His mother and her boyfriend are facing charges stemming from his disappearance.

Plea Hearing Scheduled for Katrina Baur, Elijah Vue's Mother

Bodies of Missing Firefighters Found in Tennessee

image of missing firefighters

Man's Mother Says Missing Firefighters Had 'Toxic' Relationship

Diana Cojocari has officially been named a suspect in her daughter, Madalina Cojocari's disappearance. Madalina was last seen on Nov. 21, 2022, but wasn't reported missing until Dec. 15.

Diana Cojocari Named a 'Suspect' in Daughter's Disappearance

