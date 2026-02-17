Dale Warner Tells Police His Wife Is 'Very Unstable' In Interview

The jury saw a recorded interview with Dale Warner, where he said his missing wife had been mentally unstable. Dale is standing trial for murdering Dee, whose body was found buried in a sealed tank. (2/17/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Dale Warner police interrogation

Dale Warner Tells Police His Wife Is 'Very Unstable' In Interview

Rikkell Bock, victim Dee Warner's other daughter

Victim's Daughter: Dale Warner Told Me Mom Had Been Leaving in the Night

Amber Million, victim Dee Warner's daughter

Dee Warner's Daughter Amber Takes Stand

warner opens

Hidden Murder of Dee Warner: Opening Statements

Creighton Waters addresses justices

Murdaugh Attorneys Take Aim At Trial Evidence in SC Supreme Court Appeal

Dick Harpootlian addresses SC Supreme Court

Alex Murdaugh Says Becky Hill's 'Egregious' Comments Tainted Jury

Alex Murdaugh is handcuffed in court

Alex Murdaugh's Fight For New Trial Heads to SC Supreme Court

Attorney delivers closing arguments and points at a poster

Deadly Divorce Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

Brendan Banfield prosecutors

Brendan Banfield's Prosecutors Join Court TV

Brendan Banfield verdict

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Joseph Ryan

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Joseph Ryan the 'Forgotten Victim'

Day 10 Brendan Banfield

VA v. Brendan Banfield: Key Moments from Day 10

MORE VIDEOS