MI v. Dale Warner: Hidden Murder of Dee Warner

ADRIAN, Mich. (Court TV/Scripps News Group) — A Michigan man is facing life in prison if convicted in the cold case murder of his once-missing wife.

Dale Warner is charged with open murder and tampering with evidence in the 2021 death of Dee Warner.

Dee was last seen on April 25, 2021, at her home in Tecumseh. In November 2023, Dale was arrested and charged with her disappearance and murder. Dee’s remains were found in Aug. 2024 when authorities conducted a search on property in Lenawee County belonging to Dale.

Dee’s family told Scripps News Group that her remains were found in a sealed tank that used to hold anhydrous ammonia. At the time of the discovery, there was no ammonia in the tank, and it was closed on both ends.

Opening statements are expected Feb. 10 in Dale’s trial. Ahead of jury selection, Dale rejected a plea deal for second-degree murder from prosecutors, according to WTVB.