MI v. Dale Warner: Hidden Murder of Dee Warner

Posted at 9:12 AM, February 9, 2026
Court TV Staff

ADRIAN, Mich. (Court TV/Scripps News Group) — A Michigan man is facing life in prison if convicted in the cold case murder of his once-missing wife.

dale warner in court

Dale Warner appears in court June 7, 2025. (Court TV)

Dale Warner is charged with open murder and tampering with evidence in the 2021 death of Dee Warner.

Dee was last seen on April 25, 2021, at her home in Tecumseh. In November 2023, Dale was arrested and charged with her disappearance and murder. Dee’s remains were found in Aug. 2024 when authorities conducted a search on property in Lenawee County belonging to Dale.

Dee’s family told Scripps News Group that her remains were found in a sealed tank that used to hold anhydrous ammonia. At the time of the discovery, there was no ammonia in the tank, and it was closed on both ends.

Opening statements are expected Feb. 10 in Dale’s trial. Ahead of jury selection, Dale rejected a plea deal for second-degree murder from prosecutors, according to WTVB.

Dee Warner

Dee Warner’s children file $100M lawsuit against husband for her death

Dee Warner's children have filed a lawsuit against her husband, Dale, who is awaiting trial for her disappearance and murder. More

jaron warner and dee warner

Charges dropped against Jaron Warner in connection to stepmom’s murder

Months after he was charged with tampering with evidence, prosecutors dropped charges against Jaron Warner. More

Dale Warner Wants Tampering With Evidence Charge Dismissed

Dale Warner's lawyers fought for dismissal of evidence tampering charge. Warner allegedly killed his wife and put her body in a sealed tank. More

