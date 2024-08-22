Remains found during search ID’d as Dee Warner, death ruled a homicide

ADRIAN, Mich. (Scripps News Detroit) — Michigan State Police say additional investigation by the Jackson County Medical Examiners Officer has confirmed the body found on Dale Warner‘s property is that of his missing wife Dee.

Officials say the death has been ruled a homicide. They also say the cause of death has been confirmed, but is being withheld pending further investigation.

MSP says the investigation remains ongoing.

The remains were found during a search of Dale Warning’s property on Sunday, August 18. Dee Warner’s brother tells Scripps News Detroit the remains were found in a sealed tank that is used to hold anhydrous ammonia. There was no ammonia in the tank and the tank was closed on both ends.

Dee was last seen on April 25, 2021, at her home in Tecumseh. In November 2023, Dale was arrested and charged for her disappearance and murder.

