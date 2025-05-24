Dee Warner’s children file $100M lawsuit against husband for her death

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (Scripps News Detroit) — Dee Warner’s children are suing her husband, Dale Warner, for $100 million in relation to her disappearance and death.

Attorney Todd Flood and Dee’s family announced the lawsuit on Wednesday.

“Hopefully, this day can move us closer so they can get closure, so they can find some justice for their mother. This has been a long slog for quite some time,” said Flood.

The lawsuit argues that the family is entitled to the compensation for loss of society, pain and suffering, exemplary damages and all damages recoverable under Michigan’s Wrongful Death Act.

“There’s money that is still being used and spent by Dale that should be given to the offspring, should be given to the family,” said Flood.

Dee Warner was last seen in April 2021 in Tecumseh, located in Lenawee County. Her remains were discovered in August 2024 on a property owned by her husband, Dale, and were hidden in a chemical storage tank.

Officials ruled her death a homicide.

Dale Warner is awaiting trial on charges in her disappearance and murder. He has been in jail since 2023, facing charges of open murder and tampering with evidence.

Dale’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment from Scripps News Detroit.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.