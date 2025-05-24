Interview with a Killer Marathon Banner

Dee Warner’s children file $100M lawsuit against husband for her death

Posted at 8:00 AM, May 24, 2025
Scripps News Detroit Scripps News Detroit

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (Scripps News Detroit) — Dee Warner’s children are suing her husband, Dale Warner, for $100 million in relation to her disappearance and death.

Attorney Todd Flood and Dee’s family announced the lawsuit on Wednesday.

Dee Warner

A family photo of Dee Warner, a Michigan mother of five who went missing in 2021. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, MSP announced an arrest had been made in her murder investigation. (Scripps News Detroit)

“Hopefully, this day can move us closer so they can get closure, so they can find some justice for their mother. This has been a long slog for quite some time,” said Flood.

The lawsuit argues that the family is entitled to the compensation for loss of society, pain and suffering, exemplary damages and all damages recoverable under Michigan’s Wrongful Death Act.

MORE | Charges dropped against Jaron Warner in connection to stepmom’s murder

“There’s money that is still being used and spent by Dale that should be given to the offspring, should be given to the family,” said Flood.

Dee Warner was last seen in April 2021 in Tecumseh, located in Lenawee County. Her remains were discovered in August 2024 on a property owned by her husband, Dale, and were hidden in a chemical storage tank.

Officials ruled her death a homicide.

Dale Warner is awaiting trial on charges in her disappearance and murder. He has been in jail since 2023, facing charges of open murder and tampering with evidence.

Dale’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment from Scripps News Detroit.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.



Related Stories

jaron warner and dee warner

Charges dropped against Jaron Warner in connection to stepmom’s murder

Months after he was charged with tampering with evidence, prosecutors dropped charges against Jaron Warner. More

Splitscreen: inmate on Zoom and a judge at the bench
play button

Dale Warner Wants Tampering With Evidence Charge Dismissed

Dale Warner's lawyers fought for dismissal of evidence tampering charge. Warner allegedly killed his wife and put her body in a sealed tank. More

woman interviewed plus photo of tank
play button

Dee Warner’s Friend: Police Knew About Tank Before Body Was Found

Dee Warner's friend, Kathryn Adams, reveals that police were told about the ammonia tank on Dale's property years before the body was found. More

