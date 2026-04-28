WI v. Josie Dikeman: Deadly Home Homicide Trial

LA CROSSE, Wis. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin woman faces a potential life sentence if she’s convicted of killing her boyfriend’s young son.
Josie Dikeman, 34, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree intentional homicide, chronic neglect of a child resulting in death and repeated physical abuse of a child causing death.
Dikeman is charged with the death of her boyfriend’s son, 6-year-old Alexavier “AJ” Pedrin, who died in February 2023 of blunt force trauma. A medical examiner determined the child had multiple bruises on his face, scalp and neck, along with internal injuries that included a torn liver and swelling to his brain. Xanax was also allegedly found in his blood.
“He was a typical little kid that just had fun,” Pedrin’s grandmother, Cheryl Anderson, told WXOW. “He had cousins the same age; they were like the three musketeers. It’s hard seeing my other grandsons without him…I’m just so sad what he went through.”
Prosecutors said that Dikeman was the only adult home with the child at the time of his death. Pedrin had previously been admitted to the hospital the month before his death with a femur fracture. At the time, a doctor expressed concerns about potential abuse.
Online records reviewed by Court TV indicate that Dikeman had requested to move her trial out of La Crosse County, but the judge denied the motion.
DAILY TRIAL HIGHLIGHTS
DAY 2 – 4/29/26
DAY 1 – 4/28/26
- LIVESTREAM: WI v. Josie Dikeman – Day 1 | Deadly Home Homicide
- The prosecution delivered opening statements.
- Alexavier was killed when the defendant put her hands around his neck and choked him, and hit him in the face.
- The child had multiple blunt force injuries to his head and face as well as bruises.
- Xanax was in Alexavier’s bloodstream
- On Feb. 11, Dikeman called 911 and said she needed an ambulance for her son, who was on the ground and not breathing. She said there was a bag of drugs on the floors he must have gotten into.
- Dikeman was talking to another man from 6p to midnight, exchanging 100 texts and setting up a date for the next day.
- Derek Pedrin, Alexavier’s father, was a domestic abuser.
- WATCH: Murdered 6-Year-Old Was Battered, Bruised By Dad’s Girlfriend: State
- The defense delivered opening statements.
- Alexavier’s father was the one who was hurting the child and the one to blame for his death; he made the lives of his children and Josie a living hell.
- Beatings were caught on video.
- The children would sleep in Josie’s room because they were scared. of their father; he would stand over them when he was drunk and abuse them each night.