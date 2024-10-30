Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Man accused of killing Dee Warner, hiding body in tank gets trial date

Posted at 11:11 AM, October 30, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Scripps News Detroit Scripps News Detroit

ADRIAN, Mich. (Court TV/Scripps News Detroit) — A Michigan man accused of murdering his wife and hiding her remains in a tank will stand trial next year.

dale warner appears via video for a court hearing

Dale Warner appears virtually in court from jail Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (Court TV)

On Wednesday, a judge set a Sept. 2, 2025 trial date for Dale Warner. He previously pleaded not guilty to charges of open murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Dee Warner.

Dee was last seen on April 25, 2021, at her home in Tecumseh. In November 2023, Dale was arrested and charged for her disappearance and murder.

Her remains weren’t located until August 2024, when authorities conducted a search on property in Lenawee County belonging to Dale.

Dee’s family told Scripps News Detroit that her remains were found in a sealed tank that used to hold anhydrous ammonia. At the time of the discovery, there was no ammonia in the tank and it was closed on both ends.

