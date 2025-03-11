Dale Warner Wants Tampering With Evidence Charge Dismissed

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Dale Warner's lawyers fought for dismissal of an evidence tampering charge, arguing evidence presented by the State at a preliminary hearing does not support the charge. Warner allegedly killed his wife and put her body in a sealed tank. (3/10/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?