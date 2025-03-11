Dale Warner Wants Tampering With Evidence Charge Dismissed

Dale Warner's lawyers fought for dismissal of an evidence tampering charge, arguing evidence presented by the State at a preliminary hearing does not support the charge. Warner allegedly killed his wife and put her body in a sealed tank. (3/10/25) MORE

Splitscreen: inmate on Zoom and a judge at the bench

Dale Warner Wants Tampering With Evidence Charge Dismissed

screenshot of a text message

Mistrial Declared in Murder Case of Judge Who Admitted He Shot His Wife

woman interviewed plus photo of tank

Dee Warner's Friend: Police Knew About Tank Before Body Was Found

Rex Conner and photo of Lori Vallow Daybell

Rex Conner: 'My Expectations of Lori [Daybell] Are Very Low'

graphic image promoting a TV show

SNEAK PEEK: Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win? Episode 4: 'Racial Tension'

splitscreen: middle-aged female defendant watches young Black male witness testify.

Sementilli Codefendant on Cross: ‘Like a Dummy I Went Along With It’

Christopher Austin

Christopher Austin Describes the Fabio Sementilli Stabbing

female defendant and and male testifying on stand

Co-Defendant Christopher Austin Testifies in Fabio Sementilli Murder

Jennifer Gledhill Hearing

Jennifer Gledhill, Accused of Murdering Husband, Attends Pretrial Hearing

Jaron Warner

Dale Warner's Son Arrested in Connection to Death of Stepmom Dee Warner

Jennifer Gledhill appears in court

Jennifer Gledhill To Lover: 'Don't Think Of Me As A Monster'

clear tube of toothpaste

Why Was Robert Baker’s Sperm in a Toothpaste Tube?

