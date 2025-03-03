Dale Warner’s son arrested in connection to murder of Dee Warner

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (Scripps News Detroit) — A second person has been arrested in connection to the 2021 murder of Dee Warner.

Michigan State Police said Jaron Dale Warner, the son of Dale Warner and Dee’s stepson, was arrested.

The 28-year-old was arraigned on charges of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to a felony. He was given a $125,000 bond.

“I’ve been hoping he’d be arrested for quite a while, because I always believed that he had information,” Dee’s brother, Gregg Hardy, told Scripps News Detroit.

Dee’s husband, Dale, has been charged in connection with Dee’s murder. She was last seen in April of 2021 near her home in Tecumseh. Last June, a judge ruled that Dale would stand trial in the case. He’s set to go to trial later this year.

In August 2024, Michigan State Police discovered remains that were later identified to be Dee’s body on a property owned by Dale. Officials ruled her death a homicide.

Hardy said the remains were found in a sealed tank used to hold anhydrous ammonia. There was no ammonia in the tank, which was closed on both ends.

Dale has been charged with open murder and tampering with evidence.

Previously, Dale’s attorneys suggested that Dee may not have been murdered at all because at the time, her body was not found.