Charges dropped against Jaron Warner in connection to stepmom’s murder

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (Scripps News Detroit) — Criminal charges have been dropped against the stepson of Dee Warner in connection to her murder, court documents show.

Jaron Dale Warner was charged in March with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.

Dee Warner was last seen in April 2021 in Lenawee County’s Tecumseh. Her remains were discovered in August 2024 on a property owned by her husband, Dale Warner, and were hidden in a chemical storage tank.

Officials ruled her death a homicide.

Dale is awaiting trial on charges in her disappearance and murder. He has been in jail since 2023, facing charges of open murder and tampering with evidence.

It’s unclear at this time why charges against Jaron Warner were dropped.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.