Detectives searching for Sebastian Rogers investigate new photo

Posted at 4:23 PM, May 6, 2024
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville) — The latest lead in the ongoing search for Sebastian Rogers centers on a photo of a young boy.

Photo of Sebastian Rogers

Sebastian Rogers has not been seen since Feb. 26. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Could it be him?

Authorities are now vetting a photograph taken of a teen who very much resembles Sebastian.

The photo was taken at a visitor center in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina a week ago Saturday.

A woman rushing to meet family took the snapshot thinking the boy resembled Sebastian and later after looking at it closely she contacted authorities.

Since then investigators have been trying to locate the person in the photo to confirm whether or not it was Sebastian. But so far, that person has not been found so they can’t rule out the possibility it might be him.

Sebastian disappeared from his home in Hendersonville, Tennessee, more than two months ago, leaving barefoot in the middle of the night with nothing but a flashlight.

A massive search effort in the surrounding neighborhood found no trace of the 15-year-old boy with autism. Detectives have not ruled out the possibility of foul play or that Sebastian was taken or left the area.

Eric Craddock, chief deputy with the Sumner County sheriff heads up the investigation.

“We are doing everything we can do,” Sumner County Chief Deputy Eric Craddock told Scripps News Nashville. “Every time a tip comes down we follow up.”

The sheriff’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) have received dozens of photos and reports of potential sightings, all of which have been vetted, but none confirmed.

Authorities hope the person in the photo from North Carolina, or his family, comes forward, and until someone does the photo remains a potential lead.

What does Sebastian’s family think of the photo? His grandmother said she is 50/50 on whether it might be him.

And, like everyone else, holding out hope. Tips in the Sebastian case can be sent to 1-800-TBI-FIND.

You can also check the active missing child alerts across Tennessee here.

This story was originally written by Nick Beres at Scripps News Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.

