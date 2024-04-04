Father of Sebastian Rogers Details Search for Missing Son

Seth Rogers, father of missing teen Sebastian Rogers, details his son's disappearance and the ongoing search. Rogers claims they were working towards having his son come live with him before he vanished. (4/3/24)   MORE

Father: Sebastian Rogers' Mother is 'Responsible for This'

Seth Rogers joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan and discusses Chris and Katie Proudfoot's comments regarding Sebastian Rogers.

Father of Sebastian Rogers Claims Son Wouldn't Leave Home At Night

Missing Teen Sebastian Rogers' father, Seth Rogers, Joins Court TV.

Father of Sebastian Rogers Details Search for Missing Son

Authorities spent the day searching a Kentucky landfill where trash from Sebastian Rogers' neighborhood is sent to that landfill.

Search for Sebastian Rogers Included Kentucky Landfill

The panel discuss and question what may have happened in the disappearance of Sebastian Rogers.

Questions Arise About Sebastian Rogers' Disappearance

According to Erick Craddock, who is chief deputy with the Sumner County Sheriff's office, no one has been cleared in the disappearance of Sebastian Rogers.

Sheriff's Office Gives Update on Missing Teen Sebastian Rogers

Larry Millete, who is charged with murder in the disappearance of his wife, Maya Millete, has a readiness hearing on April 2.

Larry Millete, Charged in Wife's Murder, Has Readiness Hearing April 2

Family friend and Strain family spokesperson Chris Dingman said a private autopsy confirmed there were no signs of major trauma on Riley Strain's body.

Riley Strain: Private Autopsy Confirms No Signs of Major Trauma

The Strain family questions the condition of Riley's body when it was pulled from the river. It was recovered without his jeans or boots.

Riley Strain: Questions Arise as His Body was Recovered Without Pants

Julie Grant: Stop Threatening Sebastian's Parents, Focus on the Search

Video Appears to Show People Near Sebastian Rogers' Home

The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville on Friday morning. Court TV discusses the timeline of events of Strain's disappearance and eventual recovery.

Body of Riley Strain Recovered: Timeline of Events

