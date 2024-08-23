Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Missing Mom Mamta Kafle Bhatt's Husband Arraigned

Naresh Bhatt, the husband of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a missing pediatric nurse appeared in court to be arraigned. Naresh was arraigned for prohibition against concealment of a dead body charge, in Mamta's disappearance, last seen on July 31. (8/23/24)   MORE

