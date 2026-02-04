Scripps News Tucson Receives Alleged Ransom Note in Nancy Guthrie Case

Scripps News Tucson received an alleged ransom note referencing Nancy Guthrie. It makes a specific demand for several million dollars in Bitcoin by Thursday and threatens to kill her if payment is not received by Monday. (2/3/26) MORE

sn tucson nancy guthrie ransom note

