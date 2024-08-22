Husband of missing nurse Mamta Kafle Bhatt named person of interest

MANASSAS PARK, Va. (Court TV) — The husband of a missing pediatric nurse and mother has been named a person of interest by police.

Mamta Kafle Bhatt, 28, was last seen July 31. Manassas Park Police said Bhatt is thought to be “missing on involuntary circumstances.”

On Wednesday evening, authorities conducted a search of the couple’s home. In a press release, police said the home search was one of 10 search warrants conducted in the investigation.

Chief of Police Mario Lugo said Bhatt’s husband, Naresh Bhatt, is a person of interest in her disappearance and is not cooperating with police. The information was relayed at a press conference while the search of the couple’s home was underway.

On Thursday, WRC-TV reported Naresh was escorted from the home in handcuffs. The couple’s 1-year-old daughter was taken from the home separately. Police have not announced any charges against Naresh.

Although Mamta was last seen July 31, she wasn’t reported missing until Aug. 5. Investigators contacted Naresh on Aug. 2 after her coworkers requested a welfare check. At that time, he said she wasn’t missing.