Sebastian Rogers search: ‘Rumor mill has done nothing’ to advance case

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville) — Where is Sebastian Rogers?

He disappeared more than five weeks ago from his Hendersonville home. There’s been an exhaustive search for him.

But with few updates from authorities recent weeks some have wondered is enough being done?

“We are doing everything we can do — every time a tip comes down we follow up,” Eric Craddock, chief deputy with the Sumner County Sheriff’s office, who heads up the investigation, said.

He sat down for an exclusive one-on-one to talk about what they do when there are no new leads.

“In the absence of information what we will continue to do is go back over everything we’ve don once and give it a new set of eyes on it.”

To that end, Craddock says searchers recently found a pair of glasses, which they are checking to see if they belong to Sebastian.

And he says the parents continue to fully cooperate.