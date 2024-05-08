Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast: Bryan Kohberger

Posted at 3:33 PM, May 8, 2024

Vinnie Politan investigates the murders of four University of Idaho students – Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – who were found stabbed to death in their off-campus home on Nov. 13, 2022. Investigators chased every lead they had, including hours of surveillance video from around the area that eventually helped them piece together a timeline that led them to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, who has consistently maintained his innocence.

In this episode, Vinnie explores the evidence in this case leading up to and following the murders – information that prosecutors are using to build what Vinnie predicts will be an “epic courtroom battle.”

all podcast episodes

More In:

Related Stories

Karen Read

Court TV Podcast: Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Podcast episode in which both sides lay out their case in opening statements in MA v. Karen Read: Killer or Cover Up Murder Trial. More

photo of lori and chad daybell

CTV Podcast: Vinnie Politan Investigates: Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial

Podcast episode where Vinnie Politan investigates the bizarre world of so-called Doomsday Couple Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell. More

attorneys appear in court during a hearing for Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger in Court During Arguments to Close Future Hearings

Prosecutors said closing future hearings is "crucial to protect the integrity of this case and, ultimately, the right to a fair trial." More

TRENDING

Surveillance video from a bar with spotlight on one man.
A couple holding a baby (the baby's face is blurred).
Julie with Read crime scene pics on the monitor.
Benjamin Agati shows a mugshot of Adam Montgomery to a witness

LATEST NEWS

Bryan Kohberger is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse
Karen Read
jose ibarra mugshot

SCRIPPS NEWS