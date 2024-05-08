Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast: Bryan Kohberger

Vinnie Politan investigates the murders of four University of Idaho students – Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – who were found stabbed to death in their off-campus home on Nov. 13, 2022. Investigators chased every lead they had, including hours of surveillance video from around the area that eventually helped them piece together a timeline that led them to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, who has consistently maintained his innocence.

In this episode, Vinnie explores the evidence in this case leading up to and following the murders – information that prosecutors are using to build what Vinnie predicts will be an “epic courtroom battle.”