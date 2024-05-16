CTV Podcast: Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Brian Albert Testifies

Posted at 4:45 PM, May 16, 2024

A community is divided over the murder of a Boston Police Officer. In January 2022 the body of John O’Keefe was found in the snow outside of a friend’s house after a night of drinking. Prosecutors say his girlfriend, Karen Read, backed her SUV into him and left him to die, while she claims that she’s being framed for his murder. This episode of the Court TV Podcast feature key testimony from Brian Albert on May 13th, 2024; the firsthand account of the owner of the home where John O’Keefe’s body was found.

