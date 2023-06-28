In a new motion, Sarah Boone's attorney, James Owens, says prosecutors stepped out of line and the judge ruled improperly. More
Craig Lewis is accused of beating his wife and setting her on fire, causing injuries that led to her death. More
Quinton Nixon is accused of murdering Toni Westover. Nixon is a pro se defendant and it is a bench trial, so a judge will decide... More
Melody Walker Farris is awaiting sentencing after a jury found she killed her husband, Gary Farris, whose body was found on a burn pile. More
Richard Allen is facing up to 130 years in prison if convicted of killing Abigail Williams and Liberty German just outside Delphi, Indiana. More
Joshua Hunsucker is charged with witness intimidation after allegedly trying to poison his daughter with the same drug that killed his wife. More
David Swift is facing a second trial in the 2011 cold case death of his first wife, Karen Swift. David was arrested in 2022. More
Brandon Janick is charged with the second-degree murder of Josh Gilliland, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver. More
Sheila Keen-Warren, 61, was released 18 months after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting of Marlene Warren. More
Daren Abbey, 41, was formally charged with one count of deliberate homicide in the death of Dustin Kjersem in a campsite near Big Sky. More
FBI agents were seen on the property of pastor John-Paul Miller, who was thrust into the spotlight when his wife, Mica, took her own life. More
Samantha Krebs is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death and kissing him goodbye before leaving the apartment. More
MENENDEZ BROTHERS MURDER TRIAL
Brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez are on trial for the shotgun murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.WATCH NOW
PORN OBSESSION MURDER TRIAL
Grant Amato is on trial for the murders of his father, mother and brother in late January of 2019.WATCH NOW
MURDAUGH FAMILY MURDERS
Alex Murdaugh is accused of killing his youngest son, Paul, and wife, Maggie, at their lowcountry estate.WATCH NOW
CHEERLEADER ON TRIAL FOR BABY'S MURDER
A former high school cheerleader is facing life in prison for allegedly killing and burying her newborn daughter.WATCH NOW
THE DEATH OF BABY DYLAN
Daniel and Jessica Groves are facing life in prison for the death of their two-month-old son, Dylan Groves, whose body was found in a well.WATCH NOW
STAIRCASE MURDER TRIAL
Michael Peterson is on trial for the death of his wife, Kathleen, whose body was found at the bottom of a staircase.WATCH NOW
JEFFREY DAHMER: MONSTER OR MADMAN?
Jeffrey Dahmer is facing life in prison or admittance to mental institution for the killings of 15 boys and men.WATCH NOW
SUITCASE KILLER MURDER TRIAL
Melanie McGuire is on trial for the murder of her husband, whose dismembered body was found stuffed in multiple suitcases.WATCH NOW