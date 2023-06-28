MENENDEZ BROTHERS MURDER TRIAL Brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez are on trial for the shotgun murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. WATCH NOW

PORN OBSESSION MURDER TRIAL Grant Amato is on trial for the murders of his father, mother and brother in late January of 2019. WATCH NOW

MURDAUGH FAMILY MURDERS Alex Murdaugh is accused of killing his youngest son, Paul, and wife, Maggie, at their lowcountry estate. WATCH NOW

CHEERLEADER ON TRIAL FOR BABY'S MURDER A former high school cheerleader is facing life in prison for allegedly killing and burying her newborn daughter. WATCH NOW

THE DEATH OF BABY DYLAN Daniel and Jessica Groves are facing life in prison for the death of their two-month-old son, Dylan Groves, whose body was found in a well. WATCH NOW

STAIRCASE MURDER TRIAL Michael Peterson is on trial for the death of his wife, Kathleen, whose body was found at the bottom of a staircase. WATCH NOW

JEFFREY DAHMER: MONSTER OR MADMAN? Jeffrey Dahmer is facing life in prison or admittance to mental institution for the killings of 15 boys and men. WATCH NOW