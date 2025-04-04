Darrell Brooks Wants To Represent Himself in Appeals Court

Darrell Brooks, who may represent himself, attends an appeal hearing after being found guilty of intentionally driving his SUV into a crowd watching a Christmas parade. Brooks was sentenced to six life sentences plus 762 years for the crime. (4/4/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

