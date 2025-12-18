Teen Accused of Intentionally Speeding Into Line of Cars Attends Hearing

Jose Gutierrez, 19, attends a preliminary hearing that took place on Dec. 9. Gutierrez faces 10 felony charges, including open murder, after officials say he intentionally sped nearly 100 mph into a line of cars, killing three people. (12/18/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

Possible link between Brown University and MIT

Police Investigate Link Between Killings at Brown and MIT

Jose Gutierrez attends preliminary hearing

Teen Accused of Intentionally Speeding Into Line of Cars Attends Hearing

Maya Hernandez deadlocked

Cosmetic Filler Child Killer Trial: Jury Reaches Partial Verdict

A judge has denied former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney bond

OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Denied Bond

jose gutierrez in court

Jose Gutierrez Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal 12-Car Crash

Judge Diane Freniere sentences Brian Walshe

Judge: 'Mr. Walshe... Live With Guilt and Burden of Ana Walshe's Death'

Brian Walshe in court

Brian Walshe Sentenced for Wife's Murder

richard wells testimony

Investigator Recalls Examining Car Regina Hicks Died In

steve gates testimony

Key Witness Steve Gates Testifies in Paul Hicks' Murder Trial

alan jackson nick reiner in court

Nick Reiner In Court As Alan Jackson Asks For Arraignment Delay

defendants hear sentencing

Two Sentenced For Killing Fmr. Police Chief in Hit-and-Run

Sarah Grace Patrick's possible mental stability

Could Sarah Grace Patrick's Possible Mental Stability Affect Trial?

MORE VIDEOS