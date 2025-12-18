Teen Accused of Intentionally Speeding Into Line of Cars Attends Hearing

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jose Gutierrez, 19, attends a preliminary hearing that took place on Dec. 9. Gutierrez faces 10 felony charges, including open murder, after officials say he intentionally sped nearly 100 mph into a line of cars, killing three people. (12/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?