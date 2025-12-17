Prosecutors considering death penalty for suspect in fatal 12-car crash

LAS VEGAS (Scripps News Las Vegas) — Prosecutors revealed they’re considering the death penalty in the case against a teen accused of intentionally driving into a line of stopped cars, killing three people, including a pregnant woman.

Jose Gutierrez, 19, appeared before a judge on Wednesday morning in connection with the 12-car crash that has left three people dead. Gutierrez faces 10 felony charges, including open murder, after officials say he intentionally sped nearly 100 mph into a line of cars on Nov. 18.

The crash initially killed 38-year-old Edward Garcia and 20-year-old Adilene Duran-Rincon, Gutierrez’s girlfriend and passenger. Duran-Rincon was pregnant, according to her family.

In court on Wednesday, it was revealed that his case will go before the death penalty review committee, the internal panel that evaluates whether a homicide case qualifies for capital punishment under Nevada law.

Gutierrez’s defense has claimed the defendant experienced a seizure just before the crash.

Gutierrez is expected to return to court on Jan. 6 at 8:30 a.m. for his arraignment.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas, an E.W. Scripps Company.