Teen charged with intentionally causing deadly 12-car crash pleads not guilty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The driver accused in a fatal 12-car crash is set to return to court in just over four months for trial.

Jose Gutierrez appeared in district court Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charges brought before him.

Gutierrez is accused of intentionally driving his silver Infiniti into a group of cars stopped at a stoplight at Cheyenne and Jones on Nov. 18. That crash ultimately killed three people, including his girlfriend, who family said was pregnant at the time.

Witnesses testified during Gutierrez’s initial appearance, with one man comparing the scene to a suicide bomber.

Gutierrez also waived his right to a speedy trial. The judge set his trial date for May 18.

This story was originally written by Yolanda Cruz for Scripps News Las Vegas, an E.W. Scripps Company.