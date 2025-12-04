Las Vegas teen accused of intentionally speeding into line of cars, killing 3

Posted at 3:21 PM, December 4, 2025
Scripps News Las Vegas Scripps News Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (Scripps News Las Vegas) —  A third victim has died from the 12-car crash in Las Vegas last month, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Officials identified the third victim as 25-year-old Vanessa Lainez Vasquez, who suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Jose Guttierez in court

Jose Gutierrez appeared in court on Nov. 21, 2025. (Scripps News Las Vegas)

Vasquez was a team member at Shang Artisan Noodle, with coworkers describing her as “kind and hardworking.” They say she was married just nine months ago.

The suspect in the crash, 19-year-old Jose Gutierrez, faces 10 felony charges, including open murder, after officials say he intentionally sped nearly 100 mph into a line of cars at Cheyenne and Jones on Nov. 18.

The crash initially killed 38-year-old Edward Garcia and 20-year-old Adilene Duran-Ricon, Gutierrez’s girlfriend and passenger. Duran-Ricon was pregnant, according to her family.

Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Joe Bonaventure denied Gutierrez bail last week. A criminal complaint alleges that Gutierrez was attempting to kill his girlfriend. Gutierrez’s defense attorney argued he was suffering from a concussion and seizures.

Scripps News Las Vegas is working to confirm if Gutierrez will face additional charges with news of Vasquez’s death.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas, an E.W. Scripps Company.

