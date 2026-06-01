Courtney Clenney’s defense inspects knives ahead of trial

MIAMI (Court TV) — Attorneys for an OnlyFans model accused of killing her boyfriend told a Florida judge on Monday that they have been able to examine crucial evidence in the case.

Courtney Clenney, 30, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli. Obumseli died after he was stabbed in the Miami apartment the couple shared in 2022.

Clenney’s defense has maintained that the defendant was acting in self-defense when Obumseli was killed. At a 2024 hearing, Clenney’s defense team introduced a video showing a man throwing knives at a pig carcass in an effort to illustrate what they believe happened inside the apartment.

At a pretrial hearing on Monday, Clenney’s defense attorneys confirmed they have now had an opportunity to examine the knives involved in the case. Her attorneys also told the judge that they have more than eight depositions scheduled in the next week as they prepare to respond to pretrial motions filed by the prosecution ahead of this summer’s trial.

Clenney was a popular figure on the website OnlyFans at the time of her arrest in Aug. 2022. She has been held behind bars without bond since she was taken into custody.

While Clenney’s attorneys had expressed frustrations at a hearing in early April, saying witnesses they had subpoenaed had failed to appear for depositions, they now say things are moving forward and are on track for a summer trial.

Prosecutors said on Monday that their expert is scheduled to evaluate Clenney on June 9; they told the judge the reports should not delay the trial’s anticipated start.

Clenney’s murder trial is scheduled to begin in the third week of August.