Judge Tells OnlyFans Model’s Attorneys: Case Won’t Be a ‘Telenovela’

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A judge grew frustrated with Courtney Clenney's attorneys during a motions hearing saying, "This is not going to turn into a telenovela." Courtney Clenney is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christian Obumseli. (3/20/26) MORE
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