Knife-throwing, pig carcass shown at OnlyFans’ Courtney Clenney hearing

MIAMI (Court TV) — A bond hearing for an OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend took an unexpected turn when her defense introduced a video of knives being thrown at a pig carcass to prove their case.

Courtney Clenney is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli. Obumseli was stabbed to death in the couple’s shared Miami apartment, but Clenney has claimed she acted in self-defense when she killed him. Clenney told investigators that she never meant to stab the victim and, in fact, had actually thrown the knife at him.

Clenney has been in the Miami-Dade County jail since her arrest on Aug. 10, 2022, and at a hearing on Friday, her attorneys asked Judge Laura Cruz to release her ahead of her trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

Clenney’s attorneys introduced Dr. John Marraccini as their expert witness, who testified that his testing determined that it was plausible and even likely that Clenney had thrown the knife that killed Obumseli. To test the theory, Clenney’s defense arranged for knives to be thrown at a pig carcass. Marraccini explained to the Court that the pig’s skin and tissue behave much like a human’s.

A video entered into evidence by the defense showed a man repeatedly throwing knives at the carcass, hung against a wall. Several of the knives could be seen successfully impaling the body. Dr. Marraccini then appeared on the video to examine the wounds, which he declared were similar to those suffered by Obumseli.

Prosecutors highlighted the flaws of the demonstration, specifically the differences in size and body type between Clenney, a petite woman, and the man seen throwing knives in the video, who is larger. They also noted that Marraccini never examined the actual murder weapon or indicated how sharp it was in comparison to the knives used in the experiment.

When prosecutors questioned whether the experiment matched Clenney’s story about throwing the knife, her attorneys said that bodyworn camera from the day of the incident matched the information they used to map out the knife-throwing setup. Because that bodyworn camera video was not yet introduced into evidence, the judge deferred ruling on the motion until she could review it.

Prosecutors urged the judge to deny the request, saying that Clenney represents a danger to herself and everyone else around her “whenever she doesn’t get her way.”