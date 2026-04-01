OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney's Boyfriend Murder Trial Delayed

Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney's case suffered another setback as her trial, which was set to start at the end of April, was delayed several months. Clenney is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christian Obumseli. (4/1/26) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

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